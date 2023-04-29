Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Three injured following Orange County fiery crash

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Three injured following Orange County fiery crash



ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.

Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Central Florida Parkway Saturday night, according to Orange County Fire Officials.

- Advertisement -

Fire crews said the crash happened around 9:22 p.m. near Central Florida Parkway and Gateway and involved two vehicles.

One of the cars ignited into flames during the crash, resulting in the occupants becoming trapped.

- Advertisement -

Crews were able to extricate everyone from the vehicles and extinguish the fire.

- Advertisement -

The condition of the victims is unknown.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Previous article
Jack Nicholson watches on courtside as LA Lakers dominate Memphis Grizzles to end series – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
Next article
Great Britain 4-0 Korea: Promising display at the Motorpoint Arena puts GB in promotion contention

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks