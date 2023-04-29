Three injured following Orange County fiery crash



Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Central Florida Parkway Saturday night, according to Orange County Fire Officials.

Fire crews said the crash happened around 9:22 p.m. near Central Florida Parkway and Gateway and involved two vehicles.

One of the cars ignited into flames during the crash, resulting in the occupants becoming trapped.

Crews were able to extricate everyone from the vehicles and extinguish the fire.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

No other details about the crash have been released.