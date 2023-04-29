Jack Nicholson watches on courtside as LA Lakers dominate Memphis Grizzles to end series – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson attended the first-round series fit between the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, the place the Lakers ruled the sport. The actor, a long-time Lakers fan, used to be captured through cameras embracing and speaking to LeBron James sooner than the sport, which briefly unfold on social media. Despite now not being noticed in his standard seat on the Lakers’ enviornment for the previous season, Nicholson used to be in attendance to witness the Lakers beat the Grizzles 125-85, made up our minds to steer clear of a Game 7 in Memphis. D’Angelo Russell scored 31 issues, a playoff-career document, whilst James added 22 issues.

The Lakers had been forward through 17 at halftime and maintained a 100-67 lead going into the overall length. Winning 4 out of six video games of the series, the seventh-seeded Lakers will now face the winners within the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. The Western Conference first-round playoff series between them will cross to a decisive sport after the Kings beat the Warriors 118-99 on Friday.

If the Kings, the 3rd seeds, are victorious at house on Sunday, it is going to be their first playoff series win in 19 years and can do away with the protecting champions. Malik Monk scored 28 issues for the Kings, De’Aaron Fox scored 26 issues with a game-high 11 assists, and Keegan Murray scored 15 issues. Despite Steph Curry’s 29 issues, the Warriors didn’t come shut to threatening the Kings.

