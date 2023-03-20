Three Convicted in 2018 Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion

Nearly 5 years after the killing of the emerging rap celebrity XXXTentacion, who was once fatally shot in large sunlight throughout a 2018 theft simply as his polarizing occupation was once exploding, a jury in Florida on Monday ended greater than every week of deliberations when it discovered 3 males responsible of first-degree homicide in the case.

Prosecutors stated that Michael Boatwright, 28, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, have been the gunmen that June afternoon, with Boatwright firing the deadly shot throughout a battle over cash. The 3rd guy convicted, Dedrick Williams, 26, was once stated to be the getaway driving force and mastermind in the back of the theft.

All 3 face necessary existence sentences; prosecutors didn’t search the demise penalty in the case, which was once attempted on the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Surveillance video performed in courtroom confirmed the rapper’s BMW being blocked through an S.U.V. as he attempted to go away a motor sports activities retailer in Deerfield Beach, Fla., resulting in a disagreement with two masked assailants, who escaped with $50,000 in money.