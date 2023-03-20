Review: A writer investigates a UFO cult in East Texas

Charlie Garner, a inner most detective grew to become novelist, nonetheless loves his ex-wife, so when she is going lacking, he investigates

“The Donut Legion,” by way of Joe R. Lansdale (Mulholland)

Charlie Garner, a former inner most detective grew to become novelist, was once staring via his telescope on the rural East Texas sky overdue one evening when he gained an sudden consult with from his ex-wife, Meg.

Or did he?

A hurricane had left the bottom comfortable, best possible for leaving footprints and tire tracks, however in the morning there was once no signal that she had ever been there. Had it been a dream? A hallucination? An apparition?

Charlie was once nonetheless in love with Meg, who’d left him to marry some other guy, and what she’d come to inform him — if he hadn’t imagined it — was once traumatic. She idea her husband have been murdered, and she or he sought after him to appear into it.

As the plot of Joe R. Lansdale’s “The Donut Legion” will get rolling, Charlie is shaken however unsure that there’s the rest to it in the beginning. But quickly, he learns that each Meg and her husband have disappeared, leaving all in their possessions at the back of.

Charlie’s suspicions flip to The Saucer People, a cult that had persuaded loads of gullible Texans to give up their worldly items and watch for alien ship to hold them to paradise. The crew was once sometimes called The Donut Legion as it was once laundering cash via a string of native donut stores.

Meg, it seems, have been operating in a type of stores, and her husband have been seduced by way of the cult. As Charlie, assisted by way of his private-eye brother and the brother’s ambitious attorney female friend, examine, they discover damning secrets and techniques concerning the cult leaders and concerning the horrors they have got deliberate. Before lengthy, Charlie and his buddies are in threat because the our bodies begin to pile up.

As same old, Landsdale’s prose is tight, he has laced his extremely entertaining tale with sly humor, and he has populated it with a solid of quirky characters. This time, they come with a brutish, 7-foot-tall arsonist, a cantankerous sheriff, a loveable police canine named Tag, and a cowboy-hat-wearing chimpanzee who rips other folks’s fingers off. ___

Bruce DeSilva, winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award, is the writer of the Mulligan crime novels together with “The Dread Line.”