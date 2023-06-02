Things to know about Raul Meza, the suspected serial killer who once lived in San Antonio





Raul Meza Jr., a convicted Texas killer, has been arrested for the deaths of Jesse Fraga and Gloria Lofton in the Austin house. Meza up to now served 11 years in jail for the rape and homicide of Kendra Paige in 1982. Meza referred to as government on May twenty fourth to flip himself in for the deaths of Fraga and Lofton, and in addition gave main points about a double homicide he allegedly dedicated in San Antonio. Authorities at the moment are reopening a number of chilly instances that can be connected to him. Meza has ties to San Antonio, having lived there sooner or later after his liberate from jail in 1993. According to police data, Meza used to be run out of more than a few Texas towns, together with El Paso, Wichita Falls, Mineral Wells, Sweetwater, and Uvalde County, due to the neighborhood’s protests. It is most likely that up to 10 chilly instances relationship again to 1996 is also attached to him, and investigations are recently ongoing.