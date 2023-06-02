Florida leaders react to body cam video of Memphis beating death

- Advertisement -

Florida’s leaders are reacting to the body cam footage released Friday night of five Memphis police officers appearing to beat Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7.

On Friday, Jan. 27, at promptly 6 p.m. Central time, Memphis police released four videos that contained footage of the night Nichols was arrested — three from officers’ body-worn cameras and one from a nearby surveillance camera.

In response to the video, several leaders across Florida issued statements.

Rep Maxwell Frost tweeted, “Just saw the video of the lynching.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy John Mina shared his statement on Twitter regarding the tragic incident.

The Kissimmee Police Department Chief took to Twitter his thoughts.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood expressed his thoughts on Facebook saying, “I’ve been a cop for 35 years and I’ve probably never seen a police video more reprehensible than what we’re seeing tonight out of Memphis.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said on Facebook, “The actions of these five former police officers in Memphis, TN, are inexcusable and in no way reflect the vast majority of hard-working public servants who put their lives on the line each day to serve our communities.”

The interaction starts out as an attempted police stop, which immediately gets physical as Nichols asks repeatedly why he is being detained.

“I’ll knock your ass the [expletive] out,” one officer screams as he drags Nichols from the car.

“OK, OK, you guys are really doing a lot right now,” Nichols replies, increasingly agitated. “I’m just trying to get home.”

As officers pull out their stun guns, Nichols runs off. Minutes later, the officers catch up to him and begin striking him.

The video shows the five officers beat Nichols for three minutes as he cries out “Mom, Mom!”

Eventually, other officers and paramedics arrive and begin to give medical attention to Nichols, who by that time is slumped against a cruiser, his face bloody.

It was not immediately clear if Nichols was indeed intoxicated; police say he complained of shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital. He died three days later.