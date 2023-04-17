These are the 20 fastest speeding tickets in Texas last year

Texas is understood for wide-open areas — and it seems that hovering speedometers.

The Drive, an automobile news website online, printed a list of the more or less 200 fastest speeding tickets in Texas in 2022, and a few of the numbers are thoughts boggling.

One driving force was once clocked at a whopping 201 mph on Christmas Eve morning, and a Collin County driving force was once stopped last June for zipping via at 155 mph. Of the speeders, 25 had been stuck using a whopping 140 mph or extra, according to the publication, which acquired the information from the Department of Public Safety.

Last year clocked a few of the fastest speeds since The Drive started monitoring Texas speeding tickets in 2017.

“No surprise, speeds keep picking up,” the newsletter wrote. “This mirrors other reports and studies that show America’s roads are getting more dangerous in a post-Covid world, as tempers shorten, police resources are stretched, and people try to make up for lost time.”

Texas led the country in traffic-related fatalities in the first 9 months of 2022, in keeping with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The state has additionally traditionally ranked prime nationally for speed-related crashes, The Drive famous,

“To be clear: this isn’t a contest, and there are no winners,” the newsletter wrote. “Most people speed, sure, but going this fast on a public road is a monumentally stupid thing to do.”

Fastest speeding tickets in Texas in 2022

1. 201 mph in a 75 mph zone

10:49 a.m. Dec. 24, I-10 in Gonzales County

2018 Dodge Charger

2. 155 mph in a 70 mph zone

7:26 p.m. June 19, Sam Rayburn Tollway in Collin County

2022 Yamaha YZF

3. 150 mph in a 75 mph zone

10:15 p.m. Feb. 21, I-69C in Hidalgo County

2015 Dodge Charger

4. 150 mph in a 65 mph zone

1:55 a.m. July 2, SH 228 in Brazoria County

2016 Yamaha YZF

5. 150 mph in a 70 mph zone

10:20 p.m. Oct. 31, President George Bush Turnpike in Dallas County

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

6. 148 mph in a 55 mph zone

12:12 a.m. Dec. 18, FM-723 in Ford Bend County

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

7. 147 mph in a 65 mph zone

1:14 p.m. March 13, US-180 in Parker County

2012 Yamaha R1

8. 147 mph in a 65 mph zone

7:32 p.m. April 15, Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

9. 147 mph in a 75 mph zone

10:07 a.m. Dec. 4, I-635 Express Tunnel in Dallas County

Infiniti G35

10. 146 mph in a 65 mph zone

3:22 p.m. Sept. 2, I-369 in Bowie County

2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R

11. 145 mph in a 60 mph zone

12:45 a.m. Jan. 13, I-30 in Tarrant County

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

12. 145 mph in a 70 mph zone

10:59 p.m. April 6, President George Bush Turnpike in Denton County

2007 BMW 335i

13. 144 mph in a 60 mph zone

6:52 p.m. Dec. 22, US-380 in Collin County

2023 Porsche Boxster

14. 143 mph in a 70 mph zone

Feb. 3, US-385 in Ector County

2019 Dodge Charger or Challenger

15. 143 mph in a 55 mph zone

7:22 a.m. Oct. 30, I-10 in Austin County

2008 Infiniti G37

16. 142 mph in a 70 mph zone

11:37 p.m. June 2, US-377 in Hood County

2020 Dodge Charger or Challenger

17. 142 mph in a 60 mph zone

11:37 a.m. June 6, I-20 in Midland County

2022 Kawasaki ZX-6

18. 141 mph in an 80 mph zone

10:19 p.m. Jan. 17, I-10 in Crockett County

2020 Ford F-150

19. 141 mph in a 70 mph zone

7:56 p.m. June 23, SH-300 in Upshur County

2007 Honda CBR

20. 141 mph in a 70 mph zone

7:59 a.m. July 2, SH-71 in Burnet County

2016 Ford Mustang