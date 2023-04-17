These are the 20 fastest speeding tickets in Texas last year

Texas is understood for wide-open areas — and it seems that hovering speedometers.
The Drive, an automobile news website online, printed a list of the more or less 200 fastest speeding tickets in Texas in 2022, and a few of the numbers are thoughts boggling.
One driving force was once clocked at a whopping 201 mph on Christmas Eve morning, and a Collin County driving force was once stopped last June for zipping via at 155 mph. Of the speeders, 25 had been stuck using a whopping 140 mph or extra, according to the publication, which acquired the information from the Department of Public Safety.
Last year clocked a few of the fastest speeds since The Drive started monitoring Texas speeding tickets in 2017.
“No surprise, speeds keep picking up,” the newsletter wrote. “This mirrors other reports and studies that show America’s roads are getting more dangerous in a post-Covid world, as tempers shorten, police resources are stretched, and people try to make up for lost time.”
Texas led the country in traffic-related fatalities in the first 9 months of 2022, in keeping with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The state has additionally traditionally ranked prime nationally for speed-related crashes, The Drive famous,
“To be clear: this isn’t a contest, and there are no winners,” the newsletter wrote. “Most people speed, sure, but going this fast on a public road is a monumentally stupid thing to do.”
Fastest speeding tickets in Texas in 2022
1. 201 mph in a 75 mph zone
10:49 a.m. Dec. 24, I-10 in Gonzales County
2018 Dodge Charger
2. 155 mph in a 70 mph zone
7:26 p.m. June 19, Sam Rayburn Tollway in Collin County
2022 Yamaha YZF
3. 150 mph in a 75 mph zone
10:15 p.m. Feb. 21, I-69C in Hidalgo County
2015 Dodge Charger
4. 150 mph in a 65 mph zone
1:55 a.m. July 2, SH 228 in Brazoria County
2016 Yamaha YZF
5. 150 mph in a 70 mph zone
10:20 p.m. Oct. 31, President George Bush Turnpike in Dallas County
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
6. 148 mph in a 55 mph zone
12:12 a.m. Dec. 18, FM-723 in Ford Bend County
2022 Chevrolet Corvette
7. 147 mph in a 65 mph zone
1:14 p.m. March 13, US-180 in Parker County
2012 Yamaha R1
8. 147 mph in a 65 mph zone
7:32 p.m. April 15, Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County
2022 Chevrolet Corvette
9. 147 mph in a 75 mph zone
10:07 a.m. Dec. 4, I-635 Express Tunnel in Dallas County
Infiniti G35
10. 146 mph in a 65 mph zone
3:22 p.m. Sept. 2, I-369 in Bowie County
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R
11. 145 mph in a 60 mph zone
12:45 a.m. Jan. 13, I-30 in Tarrant County
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
12. 145 mph in a 70 mph zone
10:59 p.m. April 6, President George Bush Turnpike in Denton County
2007 BMW 335i
13. 144 mph in a 60 mph zone
6:52 p.m. Dec. 22, US-380 in Collin County
2023 Porsche Boxster
14. 143 mph in a 70 mph zone
Feb. 3, US-385 in Ector County
2019 Dodge Charger or Challenger
15. 143 mph in a 55 mph zone
7:22 a.m. Oct. 30, I-10 in Austin County
2008 Infiniti G37
16. 142 mph in a 70 mph zone
11:37 p.m. June 2, US-377 in Hood County
2020 Dodge Charger or Challenger
17. 142 mph in a 60 mph zone
11:37 a.m. June 6, I-20 in Midland County
2022 Kawasaki ZX-6
18. 141 mph in an 80 mph zone
10:19 p.m. Jan. 17, I-10 in Crockett County
2020 Ford F-150
19. 141 mph in a 70 mph zone
7:56 p.m. June 23, SH-300 in Upshur County
2007 Honda CBR
20. 141 mph in a 70 mph zone
7:59 a.m. July 2, SH-71 in Burnet County
2016 Ford Mustang
