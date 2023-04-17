Monday, April 17, 2023
2023 Boston Marathon kicks off 10 years after bombing: “There’s no closure for me”

CBS News correspondent and co-anchor Lana Zak joins Lilia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil from Boston to discuss the 2023 Boston Marathon, which is taking place 10 years after the deadly 2013 bombing. She talks to Dic Donohue, a retired police sergeant for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, about that day and the day he was shot while seeking to capture those responsible for the bombing.

