There’s officially nothing Connor McDavid can’t do

McDavid’s sixtieth target of the season got here as an additional time recreation winner in opposition to Arizona Wednesday night time.

EDMONTON, AB — Not glad with being the NHL’s level chief yr in and yr out, Connor McDavid has made positive to dominate all offensive classes this season.

The four-time Art Ross Trophy winner – awarded to the National Hockey League participant who leads the league in issues on the finish of the common season – is not off course to complete this season as a Maurice Richard Trophy winner because the league's most sensible target scorer.

McDavid scored his 60th goal of the season in additional time in opposition to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, and in tremendous style besides.

It used to be a case of take a look at, take a look at once more on that one, and McDavid credited his wildly gifted teammate for serving to make it occur.

“Leon (Draisaitl) makes a great play on the first pass, and I felt like I was kind of pressing for the 60th all night, and I was disappointed not to bury that one, you’re not going to get many better looks than that,” McDavid said. “It’s not every day you get two breakaways back to back like that. He made two unbelievable plays. Just ridiculous.”

McDavid's earlier profession top in targets used to be 44, set ultimate season on his strategy to a then private benchmark of 123 issues.

He’s already at 138 issues with 10 video games ultimate at the time table, and he has a 12-goal benefit over second-place David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.

He’s additionally one among 4 lively gamers to hit the 60-goal mark, becoming a member of Alex Ovechkin, Steven Stamkos, and Auston Matthews.

McDavid already has a Hall of Fame worthy resume, however with some main {hardware} but so as to add to his trophy case, particularly the Stanley Cup and a Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL Playoff MVP.