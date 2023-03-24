9 Hall Of Famers To Play At The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship In Frisco

This week, 9 World Golf Hall of Fame avid gamers had been introduced to be competing within the upcoming 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which might be performed at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East direction.

Among the contributors of the distinguished World Golf Hall of Fame that experience dedicated to the Major Championship come with Ernie Els, Nick Faldo, Retief Goosen, Colin Montgomerie, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, José María Olazábal, Vijay Singh and Pádraig Harrington (who’s within the 2024 magnificence).

Coming into the event, those 9 mythical golfers have accrued a mixed general of 23 majors, 17 Tour Champions majors and 445 general victories from the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, in addition to global tourneys.

Langer enters the sector as by way of a ways essentially the most adorned senior golfer out of the crop, having 11 senior majors (essentially the most out of any participant ever) and 45 Tour Champions victories (tied for first all-time) below his belt.

Montgomerie could also be no stranger to profitable senior majors, having earned 3 of them —together with back-to-back KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships in 2014-15. He additionally is available in as one of the a success global avid gamers out of the corridor of famers, with 42 global wins in general.

Looking to win their 2d senior majors are Singh, Goosen and Harrington. Singh has captured 4 Tour Champions victories, whilst Harrington and Goosen have gained a complete of 4 and two senior tournaments respectively.

Els, who’s a four-time PGA primary champion and lately picked up his first PGA Tour Champions win on the 2023 Hoag Classic, can doubtlessly tally up his first ever Tour Champions primary with a victory within the Texas event.

Attempting to earn their first Tour Champions wins ever are Faldo, Love III and Olazábal — all 3 avid gamers have gained a mixed general of 9 primary titles of their careers.

For extra information at the upcoming 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, or to buy tickets, click here.