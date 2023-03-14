The Players Championship: Hoge flies coach after course record

Tom Hoge wasn’t splurging after his giant payday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you believe you studied the Netflix “Full Swing” documentary about existence at the PGA Tour, chances are you’ll assume *maximum* touring professionals’ lives are all luxurious, at all times, hopping from one event to the following on non-public jets.

Tom Hoge is one evident exception.

The TCU grad – who is carved out a pleasant residing enjoying golfing, with $15 million in occupation income – nonetheless flies industrial like the remainder of us. And it appears now not top quality.

Hoge’s evolving go back and forth itinerary for The Players Championship – in the long run gained by means of Dallas’ Scottie Scheffler on Sunday – used to be a main instance.

Hoge on Thursday struggled to a six-over 78, leaving him liable to lacking the weekend lower.

So, he booked a flight house to DFW for Friday afternoon, simply to be protected, as he later told media. His Friday morning spherical of four-under 68 put him in rivalry for making the lower, however he would not be informed his destiny till Saturday morning, after storms paused motion Friday.

So, he booked some other flight for Saturday afternoon. Better protected than sorry.

Well, Hoge made the lower. Then he made essentially the most of his weekend, firing a Sawgrass course record 10-under 62 on Saturday to vault up the leaderboard.

He made strikes once more Sunday, with some other 68, to complete tied for 3rd. His praise? A $1.475 million paycheck.

And no, he wasn’t splurging on a non-public flight house.

“Tom Hoge is going to pick up about $1.3 million and fly home to Fort Worth in coach,” longtime AP golfing author Doug Ferguson tweeted Sunday afternoon. “That’s just Hoge.”

