Conte’s reaction to Richarlison’s disallowed goal is hilarious

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison thought he had ended his Premier League drought over the weekend only to see his effort chalked off for offside

- Advertisement -





The Brazilian had found his name in the media over the course of last week following his comments at the again in their Champions League go out to AC Milan.

Richarlison was once left livid by means of Antonio Conte’s resolution to depart him at the bench in opposition to the Serie A facet and the pair spoke brazenly right through the week at the topic.

Despite the possible rigidity between the ahead and Conte, the Italian put Richarlison within the beginning XI to play Nottingham Forest and he netted within 4 mins.

FootballFanCast VIDEO OF THE DAY

After a long VAR test, the goal was once disallowed for a questionable offside resolution and his seek for his first league goal for Spurs continues.

The 26-year-old was once ready to get well and give you the north London aspect with an impressive show which noticed him win a penalty and supply an help for Son Heung-min.

However, Conte’s reaction to the goal was once posted on Twitter with the Italian no longer precisely appearing his pleasure when the digicam had panned to him all over Richarlison’s celebrations.

It was once for sure a sight to behold with the reaction throughout social media pronouncing all of it. The supervisor was once dubbed ‘salty’ whilst others claimed they ‘misplaced it’ and have been ‘crying’ upon seeing the photos.

It’s protected to say the Brazilian would possibly not feel free if he watches this again. A disallowed goal is unhealthy sufficient however in your personal supervisor to react in this sort of method is specifically damning.