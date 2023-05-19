The Number of Weather Disasters that Hit Colorado in the Last Decade | Colorado

Nine out of 10 U.S. counties suffered a federally-declared local weather catastrophe between 2011 and 2021, in keeping with a up to date record. Disasters akin to flooding, wildfires, hurricanes, wintry weather storms, or different excessive climate occasions affected just about each and every section of the nation.

This way maximum U.S. citizens are probably in the trail of herbal failures, which can be expanding in each frequency and severity.

- Advertisement -

According to knowledge compiled in the Atlas of Disaster record printed by means of Rebuild by means of Design, there have been seven local weather catastrophe declarations in Colorado from 2011 to 2021.

Over that length, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development spent a reported $799 million in post-disaster reduction, the 14th absolute best quantity of all 50 states. Adjusting for inhabitants, FEMA and HUD spending in the state totaled about $141 according to resident.

All knowledge in this tale is from the Atlas of Disaster record printed by means of Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit that is helping communities struck by means of herbal failures.

- Advertisement -