The Number of Weather Disasters that Hit Colorado in the Last Decade | Colorado

Nine out of 10 U.S. counties suffered a federally-declared local weather catastrophe between 2011 and 2021, in keeping with a up to date record. Disasters akin to flooding, wildfires, hurricanes, wintry weather storms, or different excessive climate occasions affected just about each and every section of the nation.

This way maximum U.S. citizens are probably in the trail of herbal failures, which can be expanding in each frequency and severity.

According to knowledge compiled in the Atlas of Disaster record printed by means of Rebuild by means of Design, there have been seven local weather catastrophe declarations in Colorado from 2011 to 2021.

Over that length, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development spent a reported $799 million in post-disaster reduction, the 14th absolute best quantity of all 50 states. Adjusting for inhabitants, FEMA and HUD spending in the state totaled about $141 according to resident.

All knowledge in this tale is from the Atlas of Disaster record printed by means of Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit that is helping communities struck by means of herbal failures.

State Climate catastrophe declarations, 2011-2021 FEMA and HUD overall value ($) Cost according to capita, 2011-2021 ($)
Alabama 17 1.3 billion 275
Alaska 15 294 million 401
Arizona 5 12.6 million 2
Arkansas 16 244 million 81
California 25 6.2 billion 157
Colorado 7 799 million 141
Connecticut 10 532 million 149
Delaware 5 13.6 million 14
Florida 11 8.3 billion 390
Georgia 11 675 million 64
Hawaii 10 325 million 229
Idaho 9 56.5 million 32
Illinois 5 311 million 24
Indiana 4 46.5 million 57
Iowa 21 717 million 228
Kansas 13 175 million 60
Kentucky 16 470 million 105
Louisiana 18 8.1 billion 1,736
Maine 6 24 million 18
Maryland 10 237 million 39
Massachusetts 9 501 million 73
Michigan 6 235 million 23
Minnesota 11 276 million 49
Mississippi 22 476 million 159
Missouri 14 992 million 162
Montana 12 67 million 63
Nebraska 14 749 million 390
Nevada 3 34 million 11
New Hampshire 16 74 million 55
New Jersey 13 7.2 billion 815
New Mexico 10 203 million 97
New York 16 26.3 billion 1,348
North Carolina 15 2.5 billion 243
North Dakota 13 561 million 738
Ohio 6 225 million 19
Oklahoma 22 849 million 215
Oregon 12 879 million 210
Pennsylvania 9 630 million 49
Rhode Island 4 56.3 million 53
South Carolina 8 1.5 billion 289
South Dakota 13 237 million 269
Tennessee 20 657 million 97
Texas 17 14.8 billion 518
Utah 7 36.1 million 11
Vermont 17 370 million 593
Virginia 11 417 million 49
Washington 16 267 million 36
West Virginia 17 870 million 481
Wisconsin 10 154 million 27
Wyoming 4 18.4 million 32

 

This article First seemed in the center square

