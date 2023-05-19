Two Miami men arrested for stealing $1,500 in tools in Key Largo – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Friday, May 19, 2023
Florida

Two Miami men arrested for stealing $1,500 in tools in Key Largo

Two Miami men, Ricardo Rafael Riveron-Viltres and Juan Enrique Rodriguez Guevara have been stuck by way of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday for allegedly stealing roughly $1,500 value of tools in Key Largo. The duo now faces fees of grand robbery, trespassing, and felony mischief.

The crime used to be reported at round 10:45 a.m. when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office gained a file in regards to the robbery of a golfing cart charger and a flooring jack from a backyard positioned on Largo Road. The safety pictures captured footage of the suspect car and the 2 suspects who have been allegedly concerned in the crime.

Law enforcement positioned the suspect truck parked in a close-by lot in a while thereafter. The sufferer of the robbery known his stolen belongings and the pieces have been returned to him. Both suspects have been therefore taken into custody and transported to the native prison.

©2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject matter might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

