The moment Trump denied knowing about payment to Stormy Daniels

He advised journalists on Air Force One he did not know about the $130,000.

In some way, it began with a easy query.

With former President Donald Trump being arraigned on Tuesday in New York City on 34 legal counts of falsifying trade data comparable to Stormy Daniels — to which he pleaded now not to blame — comes the reminder of when Trump first broke his silence about Daniels, an grownup movie superstar.

It was once on April 5, 2018, when Trump walked again to the place journalists have been seated on Air Force One, and denied, when wondered, that he knew about a reported $130,000 hush cash payment made by way of his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels, whose actual title is Stefanie Clifford.

At this level, it have been about 3 months since The Wall Street Journal first reported about the payment made by way of Cohen days ahead of the 2016 election and about two weeks since Daniels appeared at the CBS News program “60 Minutes” the place she stated that she and Trump had intercourse as soon as in 2006.

President Donald Trump speaks to journalists on board Air Force One as he travels again to Washington, Apr. 5, 2018. - Advertisement - Nicholas Kamm/AFP by means of Getty Images

Returning to Washington from West Virginia, the place he had long past to communicate about a brand new tax regulation, here is what Trump stated when peppered with journalists’ questions.

Asked if he knew about the $130,000 payment to Daniels, Trump stated, “No.”

Asked why Cohen paid her if the allegations were not true, he stated, “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael’s my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.”

Asked if he knew the place the $130,000 got here from, Trump stated, “No, I don’t know.”

He then became round and left.

Not even a month later, Trump admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the payment however denied he and Daniels had intercourse, pronouncing the payment was once extortion and, in spite of its timing, that the payment was once now not hooked up along with his marketing campaign.