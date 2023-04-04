Man covers woman’s face, attempts to kidnap her from Lido Beach

LIDO BEACH, Fla. — Sarasota Police are on the lookout for a person they mentioned tried to kidnap a lady as she walked alongside the seashore Sunday evening.

Police described the suspect as round 6 ft tall, athletic construct, with tight, curly hair. Police mentioned the sufferer instructed them he has an accessory and used to be dressed in all-black clothes when the try came about.

A press free up from Sarasota Police mentioned the 51-year-old girl instructed officials she parked a apartment automobile at 400 Ben Franklin Drive. The free up says she began strolling north at the seashore whilst at the telephone with a chum. As the lady became round, she handed a person. She mentioned the person put a towel over her head from at the back of.

The sufferer used to be in a position to break out with minor accidents. Both she and the pal at the telephone met with detectives to document the tried kidnapping.

“We have had several leads and several tips come in. But unfortunately, they have not led to anything at this point. So we’re still asking the public to remain vigilant,” mentioned Genevieve Judge, the police division’s public information officer.

Sarasota Police’s presence has greater as they seek for solutions.

“There’s no video that’s been provided to share with the public at this time. But that’s one of the things that Sarasota officers and detectives are doing. They’re out working on the beach, both during the daylight hours and during the nighttime hours looking for video, trying to speak to witnesses trying to figure out if anybody saw anything that might help this case,” she added.

On Tuesday, Sylvia DiLorenzo and her circle of relatives sat now not some distance from the place the tried kidnapping came about. A tale that stunned DiLorenzo as she ready for a calming seashore commute previous that day.

“I said to myself, My God, you know, it, why is it happening here, but it happens everywhere,” she mentioned.

The tourist mentioned it is a signal of fixing instances.

“I remember as a child being able to walk the streets to everything at night, in the daytime, and we had no concerns whatsoever,” she mentioned.

That carefree concept is misplaced to her and her youngsters now.

“My daughter’s were going to walk to the restaurant. And she said you know what? It’s going to be dark later, I think we should take the car,” DiLorenzo mentioned.

Sarasota Police Department is sharing the following pointers for everybody planning to pass out, particularly at evening.

Let any individual know the place you might be touring or understanding

Take your mobile phone

Avoid the usage of noise-canceling headphone or listening to loud tune

Change your routes and instances you trip to a location

Travel with a chum or a puppy, if imaginable

Anyone with information in this case is requested to name Detective Steven Fergus at 941-263-6059 or go away an nameless tip with Crime Stoppers by means of calling 941-366-TIPS or online.