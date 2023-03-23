‘The mode of dismissals..’.: Rohit Sharma comes down hard on India batters after series defeat to Australia

India suffered a unprecedented ODI series defeat by the hands of Australia, dropping the 3rd event of the series through 21 runs on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. The loss supposed that Steve Smith’s staff gained the three-match series 2-1. After failing to chase down the objective of 270 runs, India had been bowled out for 248, with Adam Zampa choosing up 4 wickets.

India captain Rohit Sharma was once extremely vital of his staff’s batting efficiency and expressed sadness at their lack of ability to win the series.

“I don’t think it was too many runs. The wicket was a little challenging towards the second half. I don’t think we batted well. Partnerships are crucial, and we failed to do that today,” Rohit mentioned on the post-match presentation.

“The mode of dismissals… You are born and brought up on these wickets. Sometimes you need to apply yourself, and give yourself a chance. It was important for one batter to carry on and take the game deep. But all of us were trying our best; it just didn’t happen,” he added.

Despite the loss, Rohit believes that the 9 house ODIs performed since January have supplied his staff with a number of positives and that they’re well-prepared for the approaching ODI World Cup.

“The nine ODIs we have played since January, we can take a lot of positives from that,” he mentioned.

There isn’t any denying that there’s so much of room for growth.

“We need to understand where we need to improve. It’s a collective failure, we can take a lot of learnings from this series. Credit to the Australians. Both the spinners applied the pressure and so did their seamers,” the Indian skipper added additional.

Meanwhile, stand-in Aussie captain Steve described the excursion as ‘enjoyable’ after his staff’s victory within the ODI series. Australia had up to now misplaced the four-match Test series 2-1 however controlled to qualify for the World Test Championships Final, the place they’ll face India. The victory within the ODI series was once but some other come-from-behind win for the Australian staff.

“It has been an enjoyable tour. The way we fought back after that (Delhi) Test match. It is just playing conditions for us. This wicket was different… I thought we left a few out there. It was just a really good performance. We continued taking wickets throughout… The way the tail stuck around and got us to 270; at one point, we weren’t getting to 220,” mentioned Smith.