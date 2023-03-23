Shelter-in-place issued at Monmouth University due to possible armed suspect

The alerted was once issued Wednesday evening.

Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, has issued a shelter-in-place order due to a “possible armed subject.”

Monmouth University Police gained a record at 9:15 p.m. of a “possible armed subject” on campus, the varsity stated in an alert posted to its web page.

“Students should comply with the shelter-in-place order — They should not leave campus, nor should anyone come to campus,” the college stated in its up to date alert at 11:33 p.m. “Please leave police phone lines open for emergency calls.”

Multiple native and county legislation enforcement businesses are looking out and securing the campus, the college stated.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.