The Law For Carrying Firearms In Public In Oklahoma | Oklahoma

The right of American citizens to keep and bear arms is guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. While there are several federal gun laws, the legal details surrounding gun ownership in the U.S. are largely left to state governments – and across the 50 states, approaches to gun control vary widely.

Debates over gun regulation at the federal level have largely centered around assault-style rifles in recent years. But the largest and most impactful changes in gun control policy have happened at the state level, particularly in laws regarding the right to carry firearms in public places. (Here is a look at the states that have banned assault rifles.)

Open carry of firearms is generally defined as wielding a firearm that is either partially or fully visible. In Oklahoma, open carry of both long guns and handguns is allowed.

Concealed carry of firearms, meanwhile, is generally defined as having a gun on one’s person while in public that is not visible. Concealed carry firearms can be carried in backpacks, purses, or in a holster under a garment. Under Oklahoma state law, permitless concealed carry is legal.

It is important to note that gun laws are nuanced and can vary at the local level and depending on one’s primary state of residence. Review all state and local firearm regulations before carrying a gun in public. These laws are also subject to change.

State Open Carry Handguns Open Carry Long Guns Permitless Concealed Carry Legality
Alabama Allowed Allowed Legal
Alaska Allowed Allowed Legal
Arizona Allowed Allowed Legal
Arkansas Allowed Allowed Legal
California Prohibited Prohibited Illegal
Colorado Allowed Allowed Illegal
Connecticut Permit Required Allowed Illegal
Delaware Allowed Allowed Illegal
Florida Prohibited Prohibited Legal (effective July 1, 2023)
Georgia Allowed Allowed Legal
Hawaii Permit Required Permit Required Illegal
Idaho Allowed Allowed Legal
Illinois Prohibited Prohibited Illegal
Indiana Allowed Allowed Legal
Iowa Allowed Allowed Legal
Kansas Allowed Allowed Legal
Kentucky Allowed Allowed Legal
Louisiana Allowed Allowed Legal for residents with military service only
Maine Allowed Allowed Legal
Maryland Permit Required Allowed Illegal
Massachusetts Permit Required Permit Required Illegal
Michigan Allowed Allowed Illegal
Minnesota Permit Required Permit Required Illegal
Mississippi Allowed Allowed Legal
Missouri Allowed Allowed Legal
Montana Allowed Allowed Legal
Nebraska Allowed Allowed Legal (effective Sept. 10, 2023)
Nevada Allowed Allowed Illegal
New Hampshire Allowed Allowed Legal
New Jersey Prohibited Permit Required Illegal
New Mexico Allowed Allowed Illegal
New York Prohibited Allowed Illegal
North Carolina Allowed Allowed Illegal
North Dakota Allowed Allowed Legal
Ohio Allowed Allowed Legal
Oklahoma Allowed Allowed Legal
Oregon Allowed Allowed Illegal
Pennsylvania Allowed Allowed Illegal
Rhode Island Permit Required Allowed Illegal
South Carolina Permit Required Allowed Illegal
South Dakota Allowed Allowed Legal
Tennessee Allowed Allowed Legal
Texas Allowed Allowed Legal
Utah Allowed Allowed Legal
Vermont Allowed Allowed Legal
Virginia Allowed Allowed Illegal
Washington Allowed Allowed Illegal
West Virginia Allowed Allowed Legal
Wisconsin Allowed Allowed Illegal
Wyoming Allowed Allowed Legal

 

This article First appeared in the center square

