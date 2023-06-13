Georgia awards $15 million to expand high-speed internet | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia officers are transferring ahead with some other $15 million in grants to expand broadband internet around the state.

Officials mentioned the grants, funded through cash from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, will have to give a boost to internet connectivity in 4 Georgia counties.

- Advertisement -

“Since day one, my administration has prioritized bringing opportunity to all parts of our state, including those areas often overlooked,” Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, mentioned in a remark. “These projects are just the latest steps we’ve taken to connect Georgians in rural communities with professional and educational opportunities, building on the significant progress we have made in recent years to close the digital divide.”

Officials mentioned the grants toughen construction broadband networks in communities missing dependable internet get entry to. State officers mentioned that after blended with further capital suits, the investment will achieve kind of $30 million and assist serve greater than 3,500 places in 4 counties.

In August 2022, Kemp introduced $240 million for the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program the use of the federal COVID-19 reduction cash.

- Advertisement -

In January, state officers introduced greater than $234 million in grants for a dozen internet carrier suppliers, which officers mentioned will have to give a boost to connectivity in 28 Georgia counties. The following month, officers introduced the supply of the $15 million awarded this week.