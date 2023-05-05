The idea of a California exodus gained momentum over the years. Is … – KGO-TV

The idea of a California exodus has gained momentum over the years, and is much talked about in political and social circles alike. A report by KGO-TV states that despite California being one of the most populous states in the USA, a trend of people leaving the region has been observed. The report delves into the various reasons triggering this trend of individuals and families leaving the state, such as high living costs, traffic congestion and the desire for a change of scenery. However, it is important to note that there are still many individuals and families who prefer to stay in California, citing the unparalleled weather, opportunities for growth and diversity as reasons for doing so. KGO-TV
