MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department has reported {that a} fraudster, Austin Elijah Swope, discovered himself concentrated on the true holder of a Truist checking account and now not James Bond — now not the British undercover agent running beneath the codename 007. Detectives have alleged that Swope went on an arranged crime spree involving a number of months of financial institution heists the usage of stolen information on faux identifications to withdraw money illegitimately from authentic financial institution accounts that weren’t his personal.

As consistent with police information, Swope used to be arrested on Monday at a Loxahatchee house by means of Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies and used to be transported to Miami-Dade the place correctional officials booked him on Wednesday.

At the time of his newest arrest, Swope used to be going through fees in 3 open instances that prosecutors had filed in January, April, and May. He had an arraignment listening to scheduled for the fifteenth of May.

Detective Jeffrey Brito used to be ready to get a Miami-Dade warrant for Swope’s arrest for 2 financial institution fraud instances in April. Swope used to be already going through a credit card fraud case in Miami-Dade since January. Brian Welshans, Truist’s monetary crimes senior investigator, had supplied Brito with surveillance pictures appearing Swope’s tattoos and lengthy hair consistent with the arrest warrant.

Truist reimbursed two sufferers $50,000 after Swope used a faux ID to make six withdrawals in 5 days and withdrew $5,500, $12,000, $6,500, $8,000, $8,500, and $9,500 from a Truist checking account situated at 12390 SW 120 St. in Three Lakes, police mentioned.

Police have alleged that Swope defrauded Bond’s Truist account in November remaining yr in Miami-Dade. Swope allegedly withdrew $2,700 from Bond’s account in two separate cases – first on Nov. 22 after which on Nov. 26 – on the department located at 10690 NW 12 St. in Doral.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Teresa Pooler is presiding over Swope’s 3 pending instances, court docket information display. According to the information, in the open May 4 case, Swope used to be going through fees of arranged fraud, grand robbery, two counts of uttering cast tools, and fraudulent use of private identity information. In the open April 27 case, Swope used to be going through six counts of uttering a cast tool, arranged fraud, grand robbery, and fraudulent use of private identity. In the open January 4 case, Swope used to be going through prison fees of ownership of a fictitious driving force’s license, credit card forgery, and ownership or use of fraudulent identity.

Records point out that in January this yr, police officials had accused Swope of ownership of drug paraphernalia and ownership of a managed substance during his Jan. 3 arrest in Miami-Dade, however prosecutors had therefore dropped that case at the thirteenth of February.

Detective are interesting to the general public to achieve out on (305-471-8477), with any information they’ll have about those instances.



Palm Beach Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Austin Swope on Monday at a house in Loxahatchee, information display.





(PBSO, Google Street View)







Police officials arrested Austin Swope on Jan. 3 in Miami-Dade County.





(MDCR)





