The fate of Dreamers: Advocates fear ‘damaging consequences’ if in-state tuition is repealed

Since the start of the spring legislative session, a robust proposal attacking undocumented immigration has been moving in the Legislature, though one thing is missing: A repeal of in-state college tuition for undocumented students, known as Dreamers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had included such a repeal in an immigration package back in February, but so far, that repeal hasn’t surfaced in the immigration bills and the session is halfway through.

Now, advocates for the Dreamers are hoping nothing will happen, meaning students will be able to keep the in-state tuition that was approved in 2014,

“We’re keeping our eyes open and we’re ready to fight back if they do add it to any education bill,” says Adriana Rivera, director of communications with the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “As of now, we’re relieved that provision is not there, but we will definitely keep an eye on it.”

The 2014 measure was passed by a GOP-controlled Legislature and signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Scott, allowing undocumented immigrant students – those brought to the U.S. illegally at a young age — to qualify for in-state tuition rates for Florida colleges and universities. At the time, the in-state tuition measure came out of a bill related to postsecondary education tuition and fees.

West Central Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, sponsor of the Senate immigration bill, has said earlier that the in-state tuition provision may possibly be added to an education bill during the session.

“That’s what I heard. I don’t know,” Ingoglia told the Phoenix on Wednesday when asked if that was still the plan, adding, “Obviously I’m not in legislative leadership.”

Samuel Vilchez Santiago is the Florida state director with the American Business Immigration Coalition. He says that it’s important to remember that the 2014 law allowing for in-state tuition for Dreamers came from support from Republicans such as Scott as well as then-Rep. Jeanette Nuñez, who co-sponsored the measure in the House. Nuñez, now lieutenant governor, recently said she opposes the law.

“We’re asking the Republican legislators to sustain the program that they put in place in 2014 that ensures that Dreamers and those with temporary immigration status like Venezuelans with TPS (Temporary Protected Status) or those applying for asylum have actual access to continue their education here in the state they call home,” Vilchez Santiago says.

A repeal of the 2014 law allowing undocumented immigrants to qualify for in-state tuition would have “devastating” consequences for Florida’s economy, according to an editorial written in March by the American Immigration Council Staff. “When Texas considered a similar proposal, the Council’s research showed the state risked losses of $213.6 million in wage earnings and $184.2 million in spending power without these graduates. That’s nearly $400 million in lost economic activity in just one year.”

Prominent Florida Republicans such as U.S. Sen. Scott and former Republican Party of Florida Chairman Al Cardenas have criticized the notion of repealing the 2014 law that allows for Dreamers to get in-state tuition rates.

Andrea Mercado, executive director of Florida Rising, a statewide progressive organizing group, says that a vote for immigration bills — whether the in-state tuition measure gets in or not — will be an uncomfortable one for some Republicans.

“It would be political suicide for Republican lawmakers like Ana Maria Rodriguez to support legislation like this,” Mercado said, referring to the Republican representing Monroe and part of Miami-Dade County. “I think only time will tell whether Republicans will stand up to Gov. DeSantis’ presidential ambitions or speak up for their constituents and take a principled stance.”

Vilchez Santiago says that his group will continue to work with legislators on what he says would be the “damaging consequences” to the state if the repeal of in-state tuition for Dreamers is introduced and ultimately approved.

“We’ll continue having conversations and hope that Republican legislators realize that supporting Dreamers is economically important, morally right and politically smart for them to do,” he says.

House Speaker Paul Renner was asked last week about the fact that neither the immigration bill, nor any separate provision regarding Dreamers, have yet to be introduced in the House.

“Well as you know we’ve done a lot this session already. And so we’re pushing a lot of volume and great bills through the process,” he said. “There’s many left to go, and so will get to all those bills in due course.”