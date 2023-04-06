Missing Texas boy: Police believe Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is dead

Police had been investigating 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez’s disappearance since March 20, 2023.

EVERMAN, Texas — The case of a lacking North Texas boy has now changed into a loss of life investigation, police introduced on Thursday.

During a news convention on Thursday, April 6, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer stated the boy is not thought to be an endangered lacking particular person and that investigators have decided that he is most likely dead.

“I’m incredibly saddened to share with you today that the search for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is now officially a death investigation,” Spencer stated. “Based at the totality of the cases, together with the proof to be had to us at the moment, it has ended in an excessively unlucky, not possible and devastating conclusion that Noel is most likely deceased.

Spencer stated police won information that Rodriguez-Singh would describe Noel as “evil, possessed, or having a demon in him.” Police stated the boy has critical well being issues and, every now and then, calls for oxygen to respire.

Authorities are actually operating to resolve imaginable places to seek for Noel and are accomplishing restoration operations, in keeping with Spencer.

What we all know concerning the investigation

Police stated they have got been investigating since March 20, 2023, once they won a tip from Child Protective Services (CPS).

Noel, his mom, his stepfather and 6 siblings lived in a residing within the yard of a house, which is the place the kid used to be reportedly closing noticed.

Some members of the family informed government they hadn’t noticed Noel since November 2022, police stated.

Days after accomplishing a welfare take a look at on the residing, police realized that the kid’s mom, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, the stepfather and siblings boarded a flight to Turkey after which perhaps to India on March 23. Noel used to be no longer at the flight, in keeping with police.

An Amber Alert used to be issued on March 25 for Noel. An afternoon later, the alert used to be modified to an endangered lacking individuals file.

During the news convention on Thursday, April 6, Chief Spencer stated that Noel used to be closing noticed via a clinical skilled on July 21, 2022, for speech treatment. The leader stated a number of clinical appointments have been overlooked round this time.

Spencer stated a caution letter have been despatched to Rodriguez-Singh from the Department of State Health Services referring to the advantages she used to be receiving for Noel.

“Investigators learned that near this timeline, Cindy even asked an acquaintance of hers if she could borrow her son for a doctor’s appointment so that she could keep the benefits stating that Noel had COVID,” Spencer stated within the news convention.

Spencer stated Noel used to be provide on the time Rodriguez-Singh gave delivery to dual women in October 2022. According to the manager, witnesses said Noel looked to be “unhealthy and malnourished.”

Along with describing the 6-year-old as “evil,” interviews printed that Rodriguez-Singh additionally stated she believed Noel used to be going to hurt the infant twins, Spencer stated.

Police realized that Rodriguez-Singh used to be recognized via kin to be “abusive and neglectful” to the 6-year-old boy. Relatives said that she would withhold meals and water from Noel as a result of she did not need to blank his diapers.

According to a warrant, Rodriguez-Singh’s brother said he witnessed her strike Noel together with her automotive keys after finding out he used to be given water.

Spencer stated that during November 2022 the mummy carried out for passports for herself and all of the youngsters apart from for Noel.

Spencer stated there are energetic warrants out for Rodriguez-Singh and the stepfather Arch Singh for forsaking and endangering a kid, a second-degree prison.

“We want these fugitives arrested and extradited back to the U.S. so that we can seek answers for the disappearance of Noel,” Spencer stated.

Disproving the mummy’s tales

Through the investigation, police stated Rodriguez-Singh had informed other tales to each government and kin referring to Noel’s disappearance.

During the preliminary welfare take a look at on March 20, Rodriguez-Singh informed police that that the kid used to be together with his organic father in Mexico.

CPS investigators informed police on March 23 that they tracked down the boy’s father, who stated he have been deported to Mexico previous to Noel’s delivery. He said he had by no means met Noel.

Police stated CPS investigators decided the daddy’s statements to be true.

In a seek warrant bought via WFAA, Rodriguez-Singh’s brother said to investigators that she informed their mom that she bought Noel to an unknown feminine at a Fiesta Mart.

The brother additionally said Rodriguez-Singh stated that the unknown feminine must no longer be contacted over fears that Noel’s mom might be reported to CPS, the warrant said.

In the April 6 replace, Chief Spencer stated police have no longer discovered any proof that Noel used to be bought or trafficked.

Spencer stated investigators additionally disproved tales that the kid used to be given to different members of the family, together with the boy’s aunt in Mexico.