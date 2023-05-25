Texas teen kills family, says he was afraid they would eat him

An 18-year-old guy has been arrested and charged with capital homicide in East Texas for the taking pictures deaths of his oldsters, sister, and brother. The Nash Police in Texas replied to a misery name on Tuesday, which prompt {that a} guy had harm his members of the family and was threatening to devote suicide. Upon arrival, the Police discovered Cesar Olalde barricaded inside of the home. Following the decision from Olalde announcing he had shot his circle of relatives, officials satisfied him to give up. The our bodies of Olalde’s oldsters, Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, older sister Lisbet Olalde and more youthful brother Oliver Olalde had been came upon in a rest room.

The possible purpose affidavit by means of Nash Police officer Craig Buster mentioned that “It appeared as if the victims had been shot at various places in the residence and drug to the bathroom.” Additionally, “Multiple spent cartridge casings” and “blood spatter on multiple surfaces” had been discovered at the ground of the home.

A co-worker of Lisbet Olalde went to the circle of relatives’s house after she failed to show as much as paintings and came upon the grotesque scene. The co-worker forcefully entered the home with a circle of relatives member and encountered Cesar Olalde, who pointed a firearm at him. The co-worker later informed the Nash Police that Olalde mentioned he did it because of a reason why as absurd as his circle of relatives meaning to eat him, as they had been cannibals.

The Bowie County court docket ordered Olalde to be hung on a $10 million bond. The indexed protection lawyer for the accused has now not but commented at the scenario. Nash, the place the incident took place, is a small the city of roughly 3,800 other folks positioned at the western border of Texarkana, as regards to the Arkansas state line.

