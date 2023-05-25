Big rig bursts into flames in Riverside County

A tractor-trailer stuck fireplace in Moreno Valley past due Wednesday evening, inflicting a big site visitors backup at the 60 Freeway.

The incident came about round 10:25 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, in keeping with a photojournalist with OnScene.TV.

When fireplace crews arrived, they discovered the semi at the proper facet of the highway with its cab totally engulfed in flames.

Backups at the 60 Freeway prolonged all through Moreno Valley.

It took fireplace crews more or less 20 mins to extinguish the hearth, officers advised OnScene.TV.

No one was once harm. The reason behind the hearth was once now not instantly recognized.