LUBBOCK, Texas – Maj. Phillip Mammen from Midland has been in Covenant hospital in Lubbock for round a month, looking forward to a kidney donation, consistent with Meesha Mammen, his daughter.

In 2021, Mammen used to be rushed to the hospital whilst on deployment at the border, working below Operation Lone Star. Mammen have been serving on his thirteenth project, offering scientific services and products to the indigent and the ones wanting scientific lend a hand, as said in a press unencumber.

- Advertisement -

Although Mammen’s corporate commander, Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, third Brigade, believed his signs had been because of over the top warmth publicity and dehydration, Mammen used to be recognized with acute kidney failure.

The 16-year State Guard Service Member didn’t allow his situation to forestall him. Mammen went on a couple of deployments, attended a marriage, or even remained a volunteer firefighter, his daughter Meesha stated.

Mammen is receiving hemodialysis remedy at Covenant and is slowly regaining his power. Meesha indicated that his lab effects range on a daily basis. She plans to get married in September and hopes that her dad can be neatly sufficient to stroll her down the aisle.

- Advertisement -

Meesha describes her father as an “energizer bunny” who’s “very type-A.” She additionally said that “considering his situation, he is in good spirits.”

Methodist Transplant Hospital in San Antonio (210-567-5777), UT Southwestern Medical Center Transplant Services Center in Dallas (214-648-2609), or Baylor Scott and White in Dallas/Ft. Worth (210-820-0111) are the ones serious about donating. The callers will have to point out that they’re serious about an immediate donation to Maj. Mammen.

For extra information, consult with https://www.donatelifetexas.org.