Robbers Rip ATM Machine From Plano Gas Station

Plano Police Department are in search of robbers who used a pickup truck to forcibly take away an ATM from a shop and scouse borrow money. The housebreaking happened within the 3600 block of 14th Street on May 25 at round 6:21 a.m. According to WFAA, 3 to 4 people wore darkish clothes, hoods, and gloves to shatter the glass close to the ATM. They secured a series to extract the system the use of the truck, harmful the entrance glass within the procedure. Since the theft befell in a while after break of day, there was once a notable presence of cars and pedestrians within the neighborhood. The deserted pickup truck was once discovered close to Ada Street and 14th Street with indications that it was once most probably stolen from Garland. Investigations published that two different 7-Eleven shops have been centered previously two months, and more than one DFW space companies are investigating an identical crimes.

The Coppell theft at a 7-Eleven retailer two weeks previous was once just about similar, with 4 or 5 people dressed in ski mask, hoodies, and gloves reversing the car in opposition to the shop to safe the ATM the use of a cable. However, their get away was once thwarted because the cable hastily snapped, inflicting the crowd to go away the ATM in the back of.

- Advertisement -

Related