Texas shooting witness describes ‘massive trauma’ as he helped victims

A witness stated he needed to lower “shopping bags and purses” off of victims.

The moments after Saturday’s shooting at an outside mall close to Dallas, Texas, won’t ever depart Joshua W. Barnwell’s reminiscence.

Barnwell, who rushed in to assist those that have been wounded, stated he needed to lower away buying groceries luggage and handbags from the injured, “because all they were doing was shopping with their families,” he informed “Good Morning America” on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Joshua W. Barnwell speaks to “Good Morning America,” on May 8, 2023. ABC News

A ladies who was once mindful requested Barnwell, who has prior army revel in, to assist her daughter.

- Advertisement -

“This woman had massive trauma, five to six gunshot wounds,” Barnwell stated.

He went to the daughter to start out chest compressions, he stated.

A legislation enforcement officer walks as persons are evacuated from a shopping mall the place a shooting befell, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. - Advertisement - Lm Otero/AP

“When I saw the massive amount of blood come out from her when I gave her Chest compressions to her back,” Barnwell stated. “I knew she was gone.”

The second won’t ever depart his reminiscence, he stated. As he helped victims, he lower away buying groceries luggage and handbags, “needed to lower buying groceries luggage and handbags off of them as a result of all they have been doing was once buying groceries with their households.

Steven Spainhouer, an army veteran whose son works on the mall, arrived simply after the shooting, he stated. He instantly encountered wounded other people, he stated.

Steven Spainhouer speaks to “Good Morning America,” on May 8, 2023. ABC News

“I was on the phone and I started counting bodies,” he informed “GMA” on Monday.

He recounted the dialog he had with an emergency operator: “I said, ‘I’ve got seven bodies, I need seven ambulances.’ She said, ‘I don’t know if I have that many.’ I said, ‘How every many you can get.”