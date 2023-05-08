Celtics vs. 76ers: Jaylen Brown gambled at the worst possible time, and James Harden burned him

The Boston Celtics discovered themselves able to both win the recreation and take a 3-1 collection lead or at least power a 2nd extra time in opposition to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 on Sunday. After erasing a 16-point deficit to power extra time, they had been main the recreation with beneath 20 seconds to play. But then, Jaylen Brown made a catastrophic error through leaving James Harden extensive open in the nook for a three-pointer, which in the end sealed Boston’s defeat. Harden completed the recreation with 42 issues.

Coaches regularly speak about “time and score” with regards to the finish of video games. It’s a very powerful to stay those two elements in thoughts and make selections accordingly. With 20 seconds left on the clock and a two-point lead, the most effective factor that might’ve crushed the Celtics was once a three-pointer. Brown’s determination to depart Harden and double group Joel Embiid was once an inexplicable error in judgment at the worst possible time. He discovered his mistake and took complete duty for it, announcing “Just a bad read. That’s it. It’s a gamble at the wrong time. Big shot by James Harden but that’s my fault. I take full accountability.”

Brown’s determination to depart an open shooter in the strong-side nook was once too dangerous. Embiid could not do greater than tie the recreation from his place, and even in the worst-case state of affairs, the Celtics would nonetheless have 19 seconds to seek out their very own shot at a game-winner. But through leaving an open shooter, Brown introduced defeat into play, and it price his group. As a consequence, the collection is tied 2-2, and the Celtics will face off in opposition to the 76ers once more in Game 5 on Tuesday in Boston.