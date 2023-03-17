Texas Rent Relief Program closes application portal 12 days early due to high demand

Extremely high demand for apartment reduction has compelled the Texas Rent Relief application portal to shut two days after reopening.

The portal used to be intended to stay open till March twenty eighth however as an alternative it closed Thursday due to 70,000 candidates making use of inside of 24 hours.

The early closure has left Chelsey Simmons who’s a keep at house mother feeling unnoticed.

“It’s kind of discouraging a little bit being told so many times that so many slots are already filled,” Simmons stated.

The mom of 4 stated the apartment reduction could be a large assist to her circle of relatives who is dependent upon her husband for source of revenue.

“It would help people like us so we can maybe enjoy more of our kids, instead of busting our tails 24/7 trying to make sure we’re making ends meet,” Simmons stated. “It would make life more enjoyable.”

Like many households, Chelsey didn’t get an opportunity to observe for apartment reduction. By the time she heard concerning the application the portal used to be already closed.

“That’s a really short time frame,” stated Simmons. “That’s not really giving anyone an opportunity. They don’t advertise it.”

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs encourages any individual wanting apartment help to touch 2-1-1 for information on organizations serving to with application help.

