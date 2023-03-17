1 shot, 1 in custody after mini-mart shooting in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Brandon Police Department (BPD) spoke back to an armed theft at a mini-mart in the 700 block of ninth Ave. E.

Authorities mentioned a combat broke out within the mini-mart when probably the most suspects used to be shot.

(1/3) Bradenton PD is investigating an tried armed theft that passed off at roughly 7 p.m. at a mini-mart in the 700-block of ninth Ave. E. A combat ensued within the mini-mart, throughout which considered one of two suspects in sustained a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/zf8G812rGa — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) March 17, 2023

BPD mentioned the suspects left the scene in a car however pulled over on account of the opposite suspect’s accidents.

The wounded suspect used to be taken to the sanatorium, whilst the opposite suspect used to be taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.