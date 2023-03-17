Friday, March 17, 2023
1 shot, 1 in custody after mini-mart shooting in Bradenton

By accuratenewsinfo
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Brandon Police Department (BPD) spoke back to an armed theft at a mini-mart in the 700 block of ninth Ave. E.

Authorities mentioned a combat broke out within the mini-mart when probably the most suspects used to be shot.

BPD mentioned the suspects left the scene in a car however pulled over on account of the opposite suspect’s accidents.

The wounded suspect used to be taken to the sanatorium, whilst the opposite suspect used to be taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

