Texas Rangers preview: Josh Jung’s time to shine at third base

After a false get started in 2022, rookie former first-round select Josh Jung is being counted on to take rate of the third base process for the Texas Rangers in 2023.

DALLAS — The debut of extremely touted third base prospect Josh Jung was once behind schedule in 2022 due to a shoulder damage sustained final spring that robbed him of the primary 4 months of the season. After the deficient general efficiency of the crew stalled the desire for his expedient arrival, Jung didn’t achieve the majors till September.

- Advertisement - However, upon his go back to full-time enjoying standing in Triple-A Round Rock in August, it turned into obvious that Jung was once nonetheless the inheritor obvious at third base however that he nonetheless has so much to end up getting into his age 25 season.

With Jung wholesome and having a slightly nice spring in Arizona this yr, the previous 2019 eighth general select seems greater than in a position to in spite of everything make his ascension at the new nook for the 2023 Rangers squad.

2022 Opening Day Third Baseman: Andy Ibañez

- Advertisement - 2023 Projected Opening Day Third Baseman: Josh Jung

Ibañez wasn’t meant to be the common, full-time third baseman for the Rangers in 2022. He was once coming off of a good 2021 splitting time in Arlington and Round Rock, enjoying more than one positions, and in a first-rate spot to be a bench and platoon man choice. But when Jung injured his shoulder all the way through a pre-camp exercise, then-manager Chris Woodward was once pressured to move to Ibañez to fill the position.

While the 29-year outdated Cuban was once serviceable with a glove, his bat rendered him a legal responsibility early sufficient within the season, when the Rangers wanted some enhance within the lineup for his or her two new superstars, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. After a slash line of .218/.273/.277, Texas despatched Ibañez backpedal in June.

- Advertisement - This didn’t cue Jung’s call-up, then again. With the previous Texas Tech Red Raider nonetheless no longer but cleared to go back, Texas went to a rotation of Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith, Brad Miller and Charlie Culberson for 2 and a part months prior to Jung was once incorporated in September call-ups.

Culberson held his personal, whilst Smith and Miller proved to be extra helpful rotating within the outfield. Ultimately it was once rookie Duran who earned many of the reps at third base after Ibañez’ departure, enjoying 51 video games for the membership in Jung’s stead. Ibañez was once launched over the iciness prior to being claimed off waivers by means of the Detroit Tigers.

Duran wasn’t essentially the most defensively sound at the location, committing 9 mistakes in 135 probabilities, however his bat held up smartly sufficient, particularly with the Rangers out of the playoff chase and ready to see what that they had from quite a lot of kids. Duran’s touch was once marginally higher than Ibañez, however his slugging was once just about 100 issues upper, as he slashed .236/.277/.365 whilst bouncing between DH and third base.

Now that’s the way you debut! In his first MLB at-bat, Josh Jung hits his first occupation house run! pic.twitter.com/zpZjEB7FEO — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) September 10, 2022

When Jung in spite of everything were given the decision in September, it was once necessarily an additional spring coaching for the chance. The crew wasn’t in rivalry, however have been enjoying spoiler down the stretch; the cup of espresso path was once noticed as some way to get Jung some valuable time within the large leagues forward of a yr the place Texas is taking a look to get again into the thick of a playoff hunt. Jung accumulated 20 hits in 26 video games, slugging 5 homers and using in fourteen. For what it was once, it was once applicable.

Spring 2023 has instructed a unique tale for the 25-year outdated. The bat, evidently, has come round. In 18 spring video games, Jung has slashed .319/.346/.660 with 3 homers and 6 RBI. Even regardless that that’s most likely no longer sustainable over the process 162 video games, Texas will take even three-quarters of that form of manufacturing within the lineup, particularly with a remodeled, strikeout-heavy pitching workforce that appears to reduce touch and would possibly no longer want as a lot run enhance as in earlier years.

Josh Jung had 3 hits as of late and is now batting .342 with 3 homers and 5 doubles this spring. Even extra notable is his 14.6% strikeout charge following the 38% he posted as a rookie. — Frank Stampfl (@Roto_Frank) March 20, 2023

Defensively is the place Jung installed essentially the most paintings in Surprise this spring. He received’t be an Adrian Beltre – no person ever will. But Jung has been running on his footwork, positioning and reads to make certain that he can get to the balls which are hit his approach. With that aforementioned pitching workforce, Jung doesn’t want to be a Gold Glover at third. All he wishes is to make the performs in entrance of him.

With top expectancies, some seasoned gamers subsequent to him in Seager and Semien and seasoned management with new supervisor Bruce Bochy, Josh Jung is in a position to make the long-promised have an effect on that Rangers’ lovers and the entrance administrative center alike had been looking ahead to.