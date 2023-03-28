Texas Rangers Opening Day: Who is singing the national anthem?

The workforce, based in 2009, is composed of a rustic singer, classical singer and opera singer.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers open their 2023 season with a three-game collection towards the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies are coming off successful the National League pennant, whilst the Rangers input 2023 having a look to beef up on their 6th instantly dropping season.

Rangers Opening Day is full of a large number of pre-game festivities, together with the ceremonial first pitch being thrown through a a 21-year veteran of the Texas DPS, joined through former President George W. Bush and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

For a timeline that breaks down Opening Day, click on right here.

Who is singing the national anthem for Rangers Opening Day?

The Star Spangled Banner can be carried out through three-time Emmy Award successful vocal workforce The Texas Tenors. The workforce used to be based in 2009 and is composed of nation singer JC Fisher, classical singer Marcus Collins, and opera signer John Hagen. The Texas Tenors have carried out in live performance in over 20 nations and recorded a large number of albums.

Rangers officers stated the National Anthem may also be signed on the box through Amber Nall of Abilene, Texas.

The Texas Tenors will even sing God Bless the U.S.A. all the way through the 7th inning stretch on Opening Day.

Joel LaGrone will sing Texas, Our Texas to start out the pre-game ceremonies, scheduled to start out at 2:30 p.m..

The colours can be offered through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and massive United States and Texas flags can be unfurled in centerfield through participants of the Texas Rangers entrance place of job. Members of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers and the Arlington Police Department Mounted Patrol will escort the flags onto the box.

Rangers officers stated there can be a flyover of Globe Life Field at the conclusion of the national anthem, climate allowing.

How to observe the Texas Rangers on Opening Day

The recreation can be to be had on MLB.TV and on Bally Sports Southwest in Texas, in addition to the radio name on 105.3 The Fan.

The three-game finale between the Rangers and Phillies can be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. CT.

Diamond Sports, the mum or dad corporate of Bally Sports Southwest, voluntarily filed for chapter on March 14. Bally is the native broadcaster for many Rangers video games.

In its chapter announcement, Diamond Sports Group added that the Bally Sports networks “will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process.”