In Mississippi, a Choice to Forgo Medicaid Funds Is Killing Hospitals

GREENWOOD, Miss. — Since its opening in a transformed wood-frame mansion 117 years in the past, Greenwood Leflore Hospital had turn out to be a clinical hub for this a part of Mississippi’s fertile however impoverished Delta, with 208 beds, an intensive-care unit, a string of walk-in clinics and a trendy brick-and-glass development.

But on a contemporary weekday, it counted simply 13 inpatients clustered in a unmarried ward. The I.C.U. and maternity ward have been closed for loss of staffing and the remainder of the development used to be eerily silent, all indicators of a sanatorium savaged via too many deficient sufferers.

Greenwood Leflore misplaced $17 million final 12 months by myself and is down to a few million in money reserves, mentioned Gary Marchand, the sanatorium’s period in-between leader government. “We’re going away,” he mentioned. “It’s happening.”

Rural hospitals are suffering in every single place the country as a result of inhabitants declines, hovering hard work prices and a long-term shift towards outpatient care. But the ones issues were magnified via a political selection in Mississippi and 9 different states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures.