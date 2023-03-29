Texas Rangers: How to watch and listen this 2023 season







ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s baseball time in Texas!

The Texas Rangers’ 2023 season is right here — and there are more than one techniques to stay alongside of the video games this 12 months.

Here's how you'll be able to watch and listen to Rangers video games this season whether or not they are at house or at the street.

All the Rangers video games in 2023 will also be heard at the native DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan.

Fans too can listen to video games on their cell phones thru 105.3 The Fan at the Audacy app or the radio station’s website.

According to the radio station, Rangers protection is to be had in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and some southeastern counties of New Mexico.

Games will also be seen on a number of other channels during the season relying at the sport.

Locally, Bally Sports Southwest will raise a majority of the video games this season on tv. For the ones questioning concerning the Bally Sports+ streaming app, the Rangers video games, in accordance to the corporate, aren’t presented thru this provider. Only sure areas be offering are living MLB video games for his or her native groups.

Some video games will even air on ESPN, the MLB Network and Apple TV+.





