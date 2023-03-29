Wednesday, March 29, 2023
John Fetterman set for return to Senate following treatment for depression

The Pennsylvania Democrat checked right into a facility in mid-February.

ByTrish Turner and Allison Pecorin

March 29, 2023, 5:23 PM

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is anticipated to return to Congress the week of April 17, after the approaching two-week recess, in accordance to a supply accustomed to the subject.

The Democratic lawmaker, who suffered a stroke all over his marketing campaign, checked himself into an impatient facility in the midst of February whilst affected by depression.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

