Texas Rangers 2023 walk-up songs: deGrom, Seager, Semien and more

We were given the overall listing of Texas Rangers walk-up songs — and we spoke with the man who performs them.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers opened the 2023 season with a 4-2 homestand, buoyed by way of an advanced beginning rotation, a near-flawless bullpen and a supervisor who is aware of a factor or two about successful baseball video games.

Yes, Globe Life Field has a DJ.

This 12 months, the person at the back of the tune is Chris Statzer, referred to as DJ CStatz.

Statzer is taking up the reigns from Michael “Grubes” Gruber, who’s now generating “The Downbeat” afternoon force display on 97.1 FM “The Freak.”

Statzer isn't any stranger to Globe Life Field, or the Rangers. He's labored non-Rangers occasions on the ballpark, and he grew up going to video games on the Ballpark in Arlington.

He used to be additionally the in-stadium tune director for the Frisco Roughriders, the Rangers’ Double-A associate. Statzer had labored for the Roughriders leisure team sooner than going to school. When he got here again house, he knew he sought after to be a part of the membership once more.

“I’ve always loved the captivation of a crowd,” Statzer mentioned. “Music can drive the emotion and tell a story within a game.”

During Rangers video games, Statzer performs virtually any tune a fan will pay attention, from pregame tracks – upbeat for Rangers batting patting apply, sluggish and drawn out for his or her opponent – to the avid gamers' walk-up songs to the post-victory "I Like Texas," by way of Pat Green. In all, he will play 180-200 tracks on gameday.

Statzer sits in a sales space close to the click field degree, whilst he communicates by means of video to longtime public cope with announcer Chuck Morgan, who’s perched nearer to the sector. Statzer and Morgan, along side the remainder of the membership’s manufacturing team, paintings in tandem to create a ballpark enjoy for Rangers fanatics.

“The vibe, for me, is to have that traditional ballpark sound while also having the fun of a minor league game,” Statzer mentioned.

Statzer and Morgan additionally had to determine a brand new wrinkle to the sport this 12 months: The pitch clock.

The 15-second clock for every pitch has speeded up the sport vastly, decreasing video games by way of a 30 minutes in some instances. It’s additionally made Statzer and Morgan tinker their coordination. Part of the brand new regulations is a 30-second timer between batters. So when one out is made, the clock begins for the brand new batter.

Major League Baseball calls for walk-up songs to be bring to a halt by way of the 12-second mark at the clock or when the again foot of the batter enters the batter’s field.

Before the timer, the plan can be for Morgan to announce a participant’s identify and the tune director would start enjoying the walk-up tune as Morgan says the primary syllable of the participant’s final identify.

Now Statzer has sped issues up fairly, beginning the tune as Morgan starts to announce the participant’s identify.

And sure, the avid gamers very a lot take note of their songs.

Clubhouse staffers relay the avid gamers’ tune alternatives, together with the precise second the participant desires to listen to, to Statzer, who cuts the audio and helps to keep an up to date spreadsheet of every participant’s tune.

Some avid gamers, like Josh Jung or Adolis Garcia, will linger momentarily outdoor of the batter’s field, as more in their tune performs. Others, like Corey Seager, head immediately to the field.

And some avid gamers will transfer their songs all the way through the season. When Statzer will get phrase from the clubhouse, he will replace his spreadsheet and minimize the audio.

Here’s the present listing, because it stands on April 7: