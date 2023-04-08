Florida homicide suspect arrested in Hazleton

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force introduced Friday a Florida homicide suspect was once arrested in Hazleton.

Acting United States Marshal William Pugh mentioned on Friday, 45-year-old Juan Luis Henriquez-Caraballo from Kissimmee, Florida has been arrested in Hazleton.

According to U.S. Marshal Pugh, on March 18, Kissimmee police had been investigating a capturing that left one lifeless from a couple of gunshot wounds.

Investigators say following the result of the investigation detectives secured an arrested warrant for Henriquez-Caraballo, alternatively, the hunt to seek out him throughout the Florida space was once unsuccessful.

According to U.S. Marshal Pugh round 7:00 a.m., on Friday, Henriquez-Caraballo was once arrested in the 400 block of West Diamond Avenue in Hazleton by way of the Hazleton Police Department and the USMS Middle District of Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

U.S. Marshal Pugh mentioned Henriquez-Caraballo was once passed over to the Hazleton Police Department pending his extradition again to Florida.