Thursday, May 18, 2023
type here...
Texas

Texas News: Arrest made in April 1 Brenham shooting

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Texas News: Arrest made in April 1 Brenham shooting


BRENHAM, Washington County — Editor’s Note: The article video is from KAGS’s earlier protection of a similar match to this tale.

After over a month for the reason that killing of 17-year-old Marquise Deshawn Williams in Brenham, an arrest has after all been made in connection to the case.

- Advertisement -

The Brenham Police, with the help of the Texas Rangers, have taken into custody a 16-year-old juvenile from Washington County in connection to the shooting. The juvenile is recently in custody, in keeping with Brenham PD.

The tragic incident came about on April 2 on East Tom Green Street close to Brenham Junior High School. Another person used to be additionally injured, however used to be launched after receiving scientific remedy.

Follow KAGS on social media: (*1*) | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

- Advertisement -


Previous article
Montana becomes 1st US state to ban TikTok
Next article
What we know about suspect in deadly Pine Hills shooting

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks