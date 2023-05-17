Texas News: Arrest made in April 1 Brenham shooting

BRENHAM, Washington County — Editor’s Note: The article video is from KAGS’s earlier protection of a similar match to this tale.

After over a month for the reason that killing of 17-year-old Marquise Deshawn Williams in Brenham, an arrest has after all been made in connection to the case.

The Brenham Police, with the help of the Texas Rangers, have taken into custody a 16-year-old juvenile from Washington County in connection to the shooting. The juvenile is recently in custody, in keeping with Brenham PD.

The tragic incident came about on April 2 on East Tom Green Street close to Brenham Junior High School. Another person used to be additionally injured, however used to be launched after receiving scientific remedy.

