What we know about suspect in deadly Pine Hills shooting

- Advertisement -

A 19-year-old man is expected to face murder charges in the shooting deaths of an Orlando TV journalist, a 9-year-old girl, and a woman in a series of shootings Wednesday in Pine Hills, Florida that also injured a second journalist, and the girl’s mother.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin was killed early Wednesday (officials previously said she was a woman in her 20s). Hours later, Spectrum 13 News reporter Dylan Lyons and photographer Jesse Walden were at the scene covering that initial shooting when they were shot inside their vehicle.

- Advertisement -

A mother and her daughter, 9-year-old T’yonna Major, were shot nearby inside their home. Major was a third-grade student at Pine Hills elementary, Orange County Public Schools said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the suspect as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses. Here is what we know about him.

- Advertisement -

‘A lengthy criminal history’ — Orange County Sheriff John Mina

Sheriff John Mina told reporters that the suspect has not provided an immediate motive in any of the shootings.

However, he said that Moses was “an acquaintance” of the 38-year-old woman who was shot and killed Wednesday morning. He also does not appear to have any connections to the journalists or the mom and her daughter, Sheriff Mina said.

“The suspect is not saying much right now,” Sheriff Mina said. “It’s hard to know if he was targeting this news crew. Again, that will all be a part of our investigation. I was out at the scene and the vehicle doesn’t really look like a news vehicle to me, but then again, there was a photographer there so that’s possible.”

Moses returned to the neighborhood around 4 p.m. when local media outlets were preparing for live reports on the morning homicide on Hialeah St. for their early evening newscasts, he said.

“He returns to the scene. He goes to the vehicle where the news media people are at, he shoots both the people from News 13,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Mina said Moses was located in the area and detained shortly after the second and third shootings. Deputies said he was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest.

On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office released body camera video of deputies arresting Moses.

With guns drawn, deputies can be seen in the video telling the suspect to get on the ground, as Moses is heard frantically yelling, “They killing me” and “I can’t breathe.”

Warning: The below body camera video contains profanity.

“A very good description was given out, deputies located him in the exact same clothes that he was wearing during the shootings and once they did detain him, homicide detectives who were familiar with him from the previous cases said, ‘Yeah, that’s our same guy from the earlier homicide,'” Sheriff Mina said.

Sheriff Mina said other deputies know Moses from alleged other cases.

“At 19, he has a lengthy criminal history to include gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft charges.” FOX 35 is working to confirm additional details and gather additional information.

A search of online court records by FOX 35 News shows Moses was arrested in November 2021 on charges of possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. However, those charges were dropped the following month. It’s unclear if Moses had a juvenile record, as those cases are not typically public.

Orange County detectives are now looking for cameras in the area, reviewing footage, and attempting to track down witnesses.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners. I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community,” he said.

Update (2/23/22): Story has been updated throughout with additional information from authorities.