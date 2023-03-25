Texas Military Families Await Updates on Missing Loved Ones – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

For those that volunteer to serve and offer protection to the United States, dedication comes with a ensure, nobody is left in the back of.

But in the case of the fallen, restoration is only one step.

Identifying those that’ve paid without equal sacrifice isn’t any simple process. That’s why this weekend in Dallas, the Department of Defense will supply updates to Texans about family members who stay unaccounted for years after demise within the carrier in their nation.

Saturday, greater than 500 members of the family will acquire on the Dallas/Addison Marriott Quorum by means of the Galleria.

“It’s an opportunity for family members of POWs and MIAs to come from across 350 miles, and even further, for information on what the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is doing currently, different updates on techniques, and various events and missions that we’re doing,” stated United States Army Public Affairs Officer Leah Ganoni.

Across World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and the Cold War, greater than 81,500 American carrier contributors stay unaccounted for.

“The families are why we do what we do. Providing them the fullest possible accounting is DPAA’s mission. But more importantly, the families that have lost a loved one in service are owed those answers, and that’s what we’re here to do,” stated Ganoni.

Saturday, some shall be swabbed for DNA.

“When we deal with our missing from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, we don’t have the ability to get a direct DNA reference from the missing. So to do that, we actually have to rely on family references,” stated Director of DNA Operations Timothy McMahon.

It’s an effort McMahon stated has been underway because the early 90s. Over time, technological advances have helped make discoveries as soon as idea unattainable.

“A number of the samples that we do test are actually more damaged than 40,000-year-old neanderthal DNA. We’re constantly bringing on new technology and all of that is to keep our success rates high and to support the DPAA with bringing our fallen heroes home,” he stated.

Recently, the ones efforts helped to resolve the 80-year thriller of a Dallas guy, Second Lieutenant David Lewis.

While serving within the Army Air Forces all through World War II, Lewis and 9 different staff contributors have been shot down in Romania.

Lewis was once buried as an unknown soldier. But in 2017, his stays have been exhumed and the DOD introduced them house for DNA checking out.

Two members of the family got here again as a fit. Later this 12 months, family members will in the end lay him to relaxation.

It’s closure, the DOD hopes to in the end supply to all who’ve served.

“We owe it to them to provide them the most answers possible,” stated Ganoni.

There are lately 4,124 unaccounted-for Texans who served from World War II to the current day.