Released in 2015Bajrangi Bhaijaan no longer handiest changed into one of the most important hits but in addition a movie that discovered mass acceptance. Starring Salman KhanKareena Kapoor Khan kid actress Harshali Malhotrathe movie in regards to the atypical bond between a simpleton Indian a bit Pakistani lady moved hearts.

Salman Khan brings Pooja Hegde in place of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Pavan Putra

Last yearfans of Salman Khan had a second of have a good time when the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan titled Pavan Putra used to be introduced. The idea of seeing their favorite big name essay the similar function once more used to be explanation why sufficient to excite them. But there used to be no replace at the undertaking following the announcement.

But nowBollywood Hungama has learnt that Salman has introduced Pooja Hegde on board for Pavan Putra. In different wordsthe movie will see her changing Kareena Kapoor. Whether Pooja will play the similar persona that Kareena performed in the primary movie isn’t recognized but. InterestinglyPooja may be the main woman in Salman’s upcoming free up Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by way of Farhad Samjithe movie is all set to free up right through Eid in April this yr.

For the unversedBajrangi Bhaijaan advised the tale of a mute Pakistani lady Munni (Harshali)who will get separated from her mom when the latter had visited India along with her for a non secular function. A contented-go-lucky Bajrangi (Salman) comes throughout Munni makes it a undertaking to reunite her along with her mom in Pakistan. The movie additionally starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the function of a Pakistani TV journalist ChNawab.

