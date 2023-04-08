April 7 (UPI) — A Texas man accused of atmosphere hearth to a synagogue in Austin, Texas, in October 2021 has pleaded guilty to a hate crime and arson charge.

According to a press liberate from the Justice Department, Franklin Sechriest of San Marcos, Texas, targeted the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue “because of his hatred of Jews.”

“His journals were replete with virulent antisemitic statements and views. Sechriest also possessed several decals and stickers expressing antisemitic messages,” the Justice Department stated.

Sechriest used to be captured on safety photos coming near the synagogue with a five-gallon container and bathroom paper. Shortly in a while, the sunshine from flames will also be observed on the construction and Sechriest is observed working into the open door of a close-by car.

According to courtroom statements and paperwork, Sechriest drove to the synagogue’s car parking zone on October 28, 2021, so as to “scout out a target.” In a magazine access dated October 31, 2021, Sechriest wrote “I set a synagogue on fire.”

“In the days following the arson, Sechriest’s journal noted that he was actively monitoring media reports to track the progress of the investigation into the arson,” the Justice Department stated.

Sechriest is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23 and may just face up to twenty years in jail and a positive of $250,000.