‘Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai’: England star Harry Brook brutally trolled after back-to-back failures in IPL 2023

Harry Brook’s efficiency in the IPL 2023 has been underwhelming, and he as soon as once more did not ship right through the fit towards the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, April 7. The right-handed batsman used to be stumped via wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran off the bowling of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, scoring best 3 runs. This used to be his 2d failure towards leg spinners in the continued season, having been bowled via Yuzvendra Chahal in the former recreation.

During the IPL 2023 public sale, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) received Brook for ₹13.25 crore after his a hit run towards Pakistan, the place he scored 3 Test centuries in as many Tests and 238 runs in seven T20Is towards the similar workforce, with a mean of 79.33. Brook additionally just lately scored a large 186 in the second one Test towards New Zealand.

Despite Brook’s spectacular performances in the previous, his lack of ability to accomplish in the IPL has stunned fanatics. With 100 T20 fits underneath his belt, Brook has scored 2,445 runs at a good strike charge of 147.28, together with a century and 9 half-centuries. Additionally, he has performed in out of the country T20 leagues similar to SA20, the Big Bash League (BBL) and The Hundred.

Fans have expressed their sadness with Brook’s efficiency in the IPL, and lots of have taken to social media to troll him. With the hefty price ticket that SRH paid for him, there have been prime expectancies for Brook to accomplish neatly. However, his loss of good fortune has left fanatics wondering his talent to evolve to the prerequisites of the IPL.

Here’s how fanatics reacted on Twitter:

As the IPL 2023 continues, it is still noticed if Brook can flip his fortunes round and justify his price ticket in the rest fits of the season. With his enjoy in T20 cricket and previous successes, he has the prospective to transform a precious participant for SRH. However, he’s going to want to paintings arduous to regain the consider of fanatics and turn out his value in the sector’s largest T20 league.