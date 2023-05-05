Texas man shot to death in his pickup; family wants more charges

A father’s death has left a family in North Texas pleading for justice. On Monday afternoon, deputies from Kaufman County came upon 35-year-old Aaron Martinez shot to death in his pickup truck. The automobile were ravaged through bullets.

On Thursday night, dozens of folks congregated in a small parking zone to commemorate him. The Martinez family main the vigil, and Aaron’s 14-year-old daughter, April, talking out in regards to the tragedy:

“It was hard for me to come home that night when my dad was shot… to tell my brother that his dad wasn’t gonna come home tonight. Me and my dad were so excited to dance at my quinceañera, and now I don’t have him with me. So now I can’t dance with him. And he took that away from me, he took my dad away from me, he took my dad away from my brother,”April confessed with tears in her eyes, referring to the suspect.

According to government, 30-year-old Trevor McEuen is suspected to were concerned in Martinez’s death. McEuen was once arrested on a homicide fee after a SWAT negotiation and standoff.

Martinez’s father expressed his wants to search justice for his son. The Martinez family additionally purports to know McEuen as their next-door neighbour and believes that he will have to be charged with a hate crime: “We’re all Latinos,” cried Martinez’s sister Ellie. “Our kids…what world are we living in? We should not be facing this.”

Martinez’s spouse, Priscilla, equipped additional information that her husband was once shot a lot of occasions, such a lot in order that the casket should be closed. “It was 15-30 times. That’s hate,” she lamented.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said there is not any proof that this was once a hate crime, even though the investigation stays ongoing. McEuen is these days being hung on a $2 million bond.