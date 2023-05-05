Ozuna, Acuña Jr. power Braves to 6-3 win over Marlins – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Atlanta Braves finished a sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 6-3 victory on Thursday. Marcell Ozuna hit his 3rd house run in two video games, whilst Ronald Acuña Jr. stole his league-leading fifteenth base. In the 6th inning, Acuña fouled a ball off his left knee and remained at the floor for a number of mins, however got here again to end the at-bat and returned to proper box within the backside of the body. He was once got rid of later as a precaution due to hassle bending his knee, however Braves supervisor Brian Snitker showed that he’s “fine”.

The Braves, who’ve received 5 in their final six video games, hit 19 house runs in seven video games towards the Marlins this season, together with six of their 14-6 victory on Wednesday. Atlanta has hit a house run in all however one recreation towards Miami this yr.

Jorge Soler hit his 6th house run of the season, which introduced Miami a 2-1 lead within the first inning, and scored Jon Berti, who won his 5th base after a leadoff unmarried. But, Acuna later hit a unmarried to usher in an RBI, which, blended with a fielding error through Nick Fortes, allowed him to thieve 2d and advance to 3rd, securing a lead for the Braves at 2-1.

Acuña’s on-base streak prolonged to 23 video games when he reached on an error within the first, making it 1-0 after Sean Murphy’s RBI unmarried. Ozuna hit his 5th house run of the season to make it 4-2, and Soler hit an RBI double within the 5th inning, singling within the 7th off Michael Tonkin, in an strive to stay Miami within the recreation.

The Marlins compelled 3 Braves mistakes on Thursday, however regardless of their efforts, they may now not defeat the harsh pageant. “You have to play pretty clean baseball to beat that team,” Marlins supervisor Skip Schumaker mentioned. “We didn’t play as well as we should have today and kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit.”

The Marlins have struggled towards the Mets and Braves this season, with a document of 3-11, when put next to 13-5 towards the remainder of the league. The Marlins won’t face both workforce till a September homestand wherein they’re going to face Atlanta and New York in back-to-back sequence.

Dylan Dodd (2-1) allowed 8 hits, 3 runs, walked 3, and struck out one in six innings. A.J. Minter struck out two within the 9th for his 7th save of the season. Braves’ Max Fried (2-0) will get started Friday towards Baltimore, whilst the Marlins’ Edward Cabrera (2-2) will get started Friday within the first of a three-game street sequence towards Chicago.

