A man from Texas, Mark Triolo, who used to be occupied with a national robbery spree, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for protecting up a convenience store in Queensbury in 2018. On April 30, 2018, Triolo robbed the Speedway store in Queensbury and took roughly $200 the usage of a gun. He then fled to Vermont, the place he confronted 3 federal criminal fees for convenience store holdups within the state. At the time of the Queensbury robbery, Triolo used to be on parole after serving 17 years in jail for equivalent offenses.