Man found dead in apartment community parking lot

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is these days investigating a capturing that tragically resulted in the loss of life of 1 particular person on Saturday in Hillsborough County, Florida.

According to reviews from TPD, the capturing passed off at round 5:44 pm by way of the 6700 block of Woodville St. The incident came about on the River Oaks apartment complicated, and when government arrived at the scene, they found out the sufferer deceased within a silver Nissan parked in the complicated’s lot.

- Advertisement -

As that is an ongoing investigation, extra main points might be made to be had in due route. Please test again for the newest updates.