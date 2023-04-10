Texas man declared innocent of stabbing accused in unrelated fatal shooting

A Houston man declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a fatal stabbing and serving seven years in jail has been charged with homicide in the shooting of a fellow motorist, police mentioned.

Lydell Grant, 46, is accused of killing Edwin Arevalo, 33, following a minor site visitors collision Thursday evening, Houston police mentioned. Police mentioned Grant were given out of his automobile, shot Arvelo after which fled.

Grant was once then taken into custody Friday after a warrant was once issued for his arrest, police mentioned. He remained jailed Sunday on $1 million bond. The legal professional for Grant indexed in court docket information in this example may no longer straight away be reached on Sunday.

In 2012, Grant was once convicted of killing 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was once stabbed out of doors a Houston bar in 2010. Six eyewitnesses to the stabbing had testified in opposition to Grant at trial.

But Grant was once declared innocent in May 2021 through the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals after a brand new research of DNA discovered at the sufferer’s fingernails pointed to Grant’s innocence. He had served seven years of a lifestyles sentence when he was once freed on bond in 2019 to look ahead to the appeals court docket’s choice.

In 2019, police arrested Jermarico Carter for Scheerhoorn’s killing. Carter, who was once tracked down in Atlanta, confessed to the killing. He pleaded in charge to homicide in 2022 and was once despatched to jail.

The Innocence Project of Texas, which had labored to get Grant exonerated, mentioned in a observation that it could not remark at the specifics of the incident on Thursday, which the gang famous is an ongoing investigation. The team mentioned its “thoughts and sympathies go out to the victim’s family.”

“We stand behind Mr. Grant’s previous exoneration. DNA evidence and the confession of the real perpetrator of the crime proved Mr. Grant’s actual innocence,” the Innocence Project informed CBS associate KHOU-TV in a observation. “His 2012 conviction was proven wrongful, and he spent eight years in prison as a result.”

